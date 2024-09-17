9,000 Rifles To 97 Civilian Units: Northern Yishuvim Prepare To Deter Hezbollah Invasion

Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF on Monday completed the process of equipping 97 rapid-response civilian teams along the northern border.

On October 9, several terrorists infiltrated Israel from Lebanon and were eliminated by IDF forces and other terrorists were killed while still inside Lebanon. However, IDF officials have warned that the threat of a ground infiltration from Lebanon still exists.

The civilian security teams in communities near the border received weapons, including 9,000 assault rifles, combat and rescue gear, medical equipment, and uniforms.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res) Eyal Zamir said: “Since the start of the war and as part of our lessons learned, the ministry has been working to strengthen the emergency resonse units that fought heroically on October 7th.”

“After re-equipping the communities in the Gaza border area, we are now completing the re-equipment of approximately 100 units in the north with combat equipment, including the Arad – an advanced rifle developed in Israel. This initiative is part of our policy to strengthen border defense while increasing independent production of high-quality Israeli weapons.”

The 97 teams are defending yishuvim in the Upper Galil, Ma’ale Yosef, Mevo’ot HaChermon, Merom HaGalil, Mateh Asher, Metula, and Shlomi, as well as cities such as Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and Ma’alot-Tarshiha.

The second stage of the operation – equipping security teams in Ramat HaGolan – is now ongoing, and when completed, will increase the number of fully equipped security teams to 120.

