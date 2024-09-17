Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

9,000 Rifles To 97 Civilian Units: Northern Yishuvim Prepare To Deter Hezbollah Invasion


Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF on Monday completed the process of equipping 97 rapid-response civilian teams along the northern border.

On October 9, several terrorists infiltrated Israel from Lebanon and were eliminated by IDF forces and other terrorists were killed while still inside Lebanon. However, IDF officials have warned that the threat of a ground infiltration from Lebanon still exists.

The civilian security teams in communities near the border received weapons, including 9,000 assault rifles, combat and rescue gear, medical equipment, and uniforms.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res) Eyal Zamir said: “Since the start of the war and as part of our lessons learned, the ministry has been working to strengthen the emergency resonse units that fought heroically on October 7th.”

“After re-equipping the communities in the Gaza border area, we are now completing the re-equipment of approximately 100 units in the north with combat equipment, including the Arad – an advanced rifle developed in Israel. This initiative is part of our policy to strengthen border defense while increasing independent production of high-quality Israeli weapons.”

The 97 teams are defending yishuvim in the Upper Galil, Ma’ale Yosef, Mevo’ot HaChermon, Merom HaGalil, Mateh Asher, Metula, and Shlomi, as well as cities such as Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and Ma’alot-Tarshiha.

The second stage of the operation – equipping security teams in Ramat HaGolan – is now ongoing, and when completed, will increase the number of fully equipped security teams to 120.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran Condemns Pager Explosions Targeting Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists

Iranian Ambassador To Lebanon Among Injured When Hezbollah Pagers Exploded

MYSTERIOUS BLASTS: Nearly THREE THOUSAND Hezbollah Terrorists Are BLOWN UP In Israeli-Attributed Op

Gallant’s Dismissal Is Delayed Amid “Complex Security Event”

Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network