This Is How The Mossad Simultaneously Blew Up Thousands Of Hezbollah Terrorists’ Pagers

Sky News in Arabic reported on Tuesday evening that Israel’s Mossad is behind the explosion of Hezbollah operatives’ communication devices in Lebanon.

According to the report, the Mossad inserted explosive materials into the batteries of the communication devices and detonated them by raising the temperature of the batteries. The Mossad spy agency intercepted Hezbollah’s communication devices before they were delivered to the group. The Mossad reportedly attached PETN, a powerful explosive, to the devices’ batteries and remotely triggered the explosions by increasing the batteries’ temperature.

It was also reported that the insertion of the explosive materials was carried out before the devices reached Hezbollah.

A Lebanese security source told Al Jazeera that the pagers were pre-loaded with explosives before they reached Hezbollah. The source noted that each explosive charge embedded in the pagers did not exceed 20 grams. Hezbollah reportedly received the devices five months ago.

Some of the operatives felt that their devices were overheating and disposed of them before they exploded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)