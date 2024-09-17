Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Thousands Of Dati Leumi Yeshiva Students Sing And Dance As Nearly 4,000 Hezbollah Terrorists Are Blown Up


Thousands of Dati Leumi Yeshiva students were filmed singing and dancing in dozens of major Yeshivos around Eretz Yisroel, Tuesday.

The boys broke into joyous singing as word spread of the high number of deaths and wounded in the “Hezbollah pager explosions”.

As of this posting, nearly 4,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been maimed or killed in the attacks.

Hezbollah members recently began using the pagers that exploded after the group’s leader ordered them to stop using cell phones over concern that Israeli intelligence could track the devices.

Experts have shared two competing theories as to how hundreds of pagers could have exploded simultaneously.

One theory is that there was a cybersecurity breach, causing the pagers’ lithium batteries to overheat and detonate.

Another is that this was a “supply chain attack,” where the pagers were tampered with during the manufacturing and shipping process.

Regardless, this was an incredible operation by the Israeli Mossad – despite that Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

YESHIVA KEREM BIYAVNEH:

YESHIVA MITZPAH RAMON:

YESHIVA MITZPEH YERICHO:

YESHIVA ELON MOREH:

YESHIVA BET-EL:

YESHIVA MERCAZ HARAV:

 

YESHIVA SDEROT:

YESHIVA ITAMAR:

YESHIVAT HAKOTEL:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



