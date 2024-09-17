Sen. John Kennedy Grills Arab American Leader Over Alleged Hamas And Hezbollah Support [VIDEO]

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing addressing the surge of hate crimes in the United States, Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy blasted Arab American Institute Executive Director Maya Berry.

Kennedy opened his questioning with a provocative statement: “You support Hamas, do you not?” This remark visibly stunned Berry, who responded by condemning Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization, adding, “You asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country.”

Undeterred, Kennedy escalated his line of questioning, asking, “You support Hezbollah, don’t you?” Berry firmly rejected the accusation, insisting that she opposes any organization that resorts to violence, including both Hamas and Hezbollah. She went on to express frustration, calling Kennedy’s approach “extraordinarily disappointing” and emblematic of the challenges faced by Arab and Muslim Americans.

Despite her responses, Kennedy remained skeptical and concluded with a pointed remark: “You can’t bring yourself to say you don’t support UNRWA, you don’t support Hamas, you don’t support Hezbollah, and you don’t support Iran. You should hide your head in a bag.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)