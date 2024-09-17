Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Sen. John Kennedy Grills Arab American Leader Over Alleged Hamas And Hezbollah Support [VIDEO]


At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing addressing the surge of hate crimes in the United States, Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy blasted Arab American Institute Executive Director Maya Berry.

Kennedy opened his questioning with a provocative statement: “You support Hamas, do you not?” This remark visibly stunned Berry, who responded by condemning Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization, adding, “You asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country.”

Undeterred, Kennedy escalated his line of questioning, asking, “You support Hezbollah, don’t you?” Berry firmly rejected the accusation, insisting that she opposes any organization that resorts to violence, including both Hamas and Hezbollah. She went on to express frustration, calling Kennedy’s approach “extraordinarily disappointing” and emblematic of the challenges faced by Arab and Muslim Americans.

Despite her responses, Kennedy remained skeptical and concluded with a pointed remark: “You can’t bring yourself to say you don’t support UNRWA, you don’t support Hamas, you don’t support Hezbollah, and you don’t support Iran. You should hide your head in a bag.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran Condemns Pager Explosions Targeting Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists

Iranian Ambassador To Lebanon Among Injured When Hezbollah Pagers Exploded

MYSTERIOUS BLASTS: Nearly THREE THOUSAND Hezbollah Terrorists Are BLOWN UP In Israeli-Attributed Op

Gallant’s Dismissal Is Delayed Amid “Complex Security Event”

Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network