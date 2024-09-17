WATCH: Fox Journalist To White House: “How Many More Assassination Attempts On Trump Do You Need?”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday clashed over the Biden administration’s labeling of former President Donald Trump as a “threat” to democracy.

Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on why the administration continues to refer to Trump as a “threat” while simultaneously calling for a cooling of political rhetoric. “It’s been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump again, and you’re here at the podium in the White House briefing room calling him a ‘threat,’” Doocy said. “How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than ‘threat’?”

“I actually completely disagree with the premise of your question. The way that you’re asking it is incredibly dangerous because the American people are watching,” Jean-Pierre said. She noted the administration’s condemnation of political violence, citing their responses to events such as the January 6 Capitol attack and the assault on Paul Pelosi.

Doocy continued, suggesting that calling Trump a “threat” might be interpreted literally by individuals who may act violently. Jean-Pierre defended the characterization, pointing to January 6 as a key example of the danger posed to democracy. “We’re using examples. Jan. 6, Peter, Jan. 6 — wait, Jan. 6. How many times do I — Jan. 6, 2021. That is a fact, what was reported, what happened on that day by some of your colleagues.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)