About 500 Hezbollah Terrorists Lost Their Eyesight

Various media outlets reported that hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Syria lost their eyesight after their pagers exploded on Tuesday in a coordinated series of blasts attributed to Israel.

Reports said that the pagers beeped for about 10 seconds before the explosions, causing the terrorists to take them out of their pockets or waistbands and hold them close to their faces to see the latest message.

The pagers then exploded, causing thousands of facial and hand injuries, including eye injuries. Those who didn’t take the pagers out of their pockets were injured in more delicate areas of their anatomy.

Iran’s Red Crescent organization stated on Wednesday that it sent eye surgeons and other medical professionals to Lebanon to help treat the victims of the exploding pagers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)