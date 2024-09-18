REVEALED: Hezbollah Tried To Assassinate Ex-IDF Chief Of Staff Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon

The IDF and Shin Bet revealed on Wednesday that former IDF Chief of Staff Bogie Ya’alon was the intended target of the attempted bombing attack in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Erev Rosh Hashanah 2023.

“On September 15, 2023, there was an explosion of a device in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv,” the Shin Bet and IDF said. “There were no casualties. The investigation was assigned to the Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District and the Shin Bet. As part of the investigation, suspicions arose that the activation of the device was a terrorist attack attempt aimed at harming civilians who were in Yarkon Park at that time.”

“With the progress of the investigation, the investigators from the Central Unit and Shin Bet succeeded in identifying the network involved in planting the explosive device and arrested eight suspects. The understanding of the security officials was that the device was intended to harm a senior official.”

“The investigation, which included reviewing footage from cameras in the area around relevant individuals who frequented the attack site at that time, led to the conclusion that the target of the attack was the Chief of Staff and former Defense Minister – Moshe ‘Bogie’ Ya’alon.”

Ynet reported that Ya’alon took a morning run every day through the park. The detained suspects were Israeli-Arabs who were directed by a Hezbollah operative in Lebanon. “Two suspects admitted to smuggling a bag containing numerous explosive devices, weapons and drugs,” said Elazar Rozilio, an officer with Tel Aviv’s Central Investigations Unit. “The investigation revealed other suspects who helped conceal the materials.”

The suspects had “installed a camera on the device to enable remote monitoring of motion through the park pathways. The device was activated on a person mistakenly identified as Moshe Ya’alon but no one was harmed.”

“As stated, intensive investigative activity using technological means led to the resolution of the security incident and the arrest of eight suspects. The detention of the suspects was extended periodically and a comprehensive gag order was placed on the investigation. Today, the gag order was lifted and we can now publish the details of the investigation and the security incident.”

On Tuesday, the Shin Bet announced that it thwarted another attempt by Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior security official. The identity of the official has not yet been revealed.

