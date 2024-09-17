Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BREAKING: Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official


The Shin Bet thwarted a Hezbollah attempt to assassinate a former senior Israeli security official which was set to be carried out in the coming days, the Shin Bet revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

In its announcement, the Shin Bet also revealed for the first time that Hezbollah was behind the attempted attack in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv in September 2023.

The Shin Bet found a Claymore explosive device, which is known to be used by Hezbollah, with a remote activation mechanism based on a camera and a cell phone  that was set to be activated by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

“Operational preparation and the activity of the forces prevented the attack in the final stages of implementation,” the Shin Bet stated. “The target of the attack has been briefed by the security forces and is being updated accordingly. At this stage, it is not possible to provide further details.”

“The device is similar in its characteristics to the Claymore device used by Hezbollah on September 15, 2023 in Yarkon Park, which was intended to hit an Israeli official. The assessment in the security system is that the Hezbollah elements involved in the current incident were behind the attack in September 2023. It should be emphasized that the infrastructure was under surveillance for a long time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



