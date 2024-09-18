Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Saudi Crown Prince: No Diplomatic Relations with Israel Without Palestinian State


Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) reaffirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not recognize Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. In one of his strongest condemnation of Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre, MBS denounced what he described as the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against Palestinians.

“The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” MBS said during his annual address to the Shura Council. He added, “We affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”

These remarks come after Saudi Arabia paused US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October. According to sources familiar with the kingdom’s diplomatic priorities, the conflict prompted Riyadh to delay normalization efforts as it reassessed its approach to regional relations.

Just weeks before the fighting erupted, MBS had indicated that Saudi Arabia was making progress toward an agreement with Israel. However, following the violence, sources noted that the US-backed talks aimed at normalization would likely face delays. Despite the potential setbacks, the kingdom remains focused on securing a US defense pact, which it sees as a key prize in exchange for any future diplomatic ties with Israel.

MBS delivered his remarks on behalf of his father, King Salman, during the annual Shura Council session, where council members also swore an oath of office before the crown prince.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

FOR SHAME: UN General Assembly Passes Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End “Unlawful Presence” In Gaza

The Federal Reserve Has Finally Lowered Rates. Here’s What Consumers Should Know

CROWN HEIGHTS: Tragic Petirah Of 15-Year-Old Bochur Menachem Mendel Bluming Z”L

FAKE NEWS: No Explosives Found At Trump Rally In Long Island [VIDEO]

TAKE TWO: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Radios Explode In Lebanon, Day After 4,000 Injured In Pagers Explosions

BRACING FOR ESCALATION: IDF Moves Elite IDF Unit From Gaza To North

About 500 Hezbollah Terrorists Lost Their Eyesight

How Did The Iranian “Ambassador” To Lebanon Lose An Eye In A Hezbollah Explosion?

Exploding Pagers Were Made By A Company In Budapest, Taiwan’s Gold Apollo Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network