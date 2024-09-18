WATCH: Kamala Harris Boasts That She Helped Hold Up 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel To Force A Ceasefire

In her first solo and unscripted interview since succeeding Joe Biden atop the Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris touted the Biden administration’s decision to pause the delivery of certain munitions to Israel as the country continues its 11-month war with Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Harris pointed to the suspension of 2,000-pound bombs as a key move by the White House to push Israel toward a ceasefire. “One of the things that we’ve done that I’m entirely supportive of is the pause that we put on the 2000-pound bombs,” Harris stated, emphasizing that the administration had used its leverage to encourage a peaceful resolution. “So, there is some leverage that we have had and used,” she added.

“I absolutely believe that this war has to end, and it has to end as soon as possible,” she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly criticized the U.S. decision to delay munitions in a social media post from mid-June. He likened the situation to World War II, invoking Winston Churchill’s plea to the U.S. for weapons to defeat the Axis powers. “Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster,” Netanyahu said, calling the Biden administration’s actions “inconceivable.”

The White House defended its stance, with national security communications adviser John Kirby saying, “It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing.” Kirby noted that no other country has done more to support Israel in its fight against Hamas. He reiterated that while the administration paused delivery of the 2,000-pound bombs, other weapon systems were not withheld.

However, shortly after Netanyahu’s comments, Republican Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) echoed the prime minister’s concerns, accusing the Biden administration of delaying a broader range of arms sales to Israel, including F-15 fighter jets and smart bomb kits. They argued that the administration had withheld formal notifications required to finalize these sales, thus delaying their delivery.

Cotton further criticized the administration’s handling of the situation, accusing it of engaging in “sleight-of-hand” tactics. “Your administration has manipulated this requirement by withholding formal notification to Congress of approved weapons sales,” Cotton said, claiming that the administration was playing politics with the nation’s honor and Israel’s security.

