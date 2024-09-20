Trump To Jews: “Kamala Harris Hasn’t Lifted A Finger To Protect You Or Your Children”

At a “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” event in Washington on Thursday night, former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of failing to address the surge in antisemitism and challenged her to distance herself from Hamas sympathizers supporting her campaign.

“Despite presiding over this explosion of antisemitism, Kamala Harris has done absolutely nothing,” Trump said. “She has not lifted a single finger to protect you or to protect your children or to even protect you with words.”

Trump also blasted Harris for sympathizing with anti-Israel demonstrators on college campuses, referencing a July interview where she described the protests as an expression of “human emotion.” He condemned her remark, calling it “dangerous” and “unbefitting of a candidate for president.”

“Kamala Harris said that the radical demonstrators on college campuses were, ‘human emotion should be this way.’ This is her message,” Trump said, accusing Harris of not rejecting antisemitic behavior strongly enough. He called on her to “officially disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, Israel haters on college campuses and everywhere else,” adding, “She won’t do it. You know that.”

The event, hosted by Miriam Adelson, co-owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and widow of GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, saw Trump receive high praise. Adelson highlighted Trump’s past policies on Israel, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and brokering the Abraham Accords.

Throughout his remarks, Trump expressed frustration that many Jewish Americans continue to vote for Democrats. “Any Jewish person that votes for her or the Democratic Party should have their head examined,” Trump argued, attributing it to “habit” and not policy alignment. Despite his strong support for Israel, Trump lamented receiving only 24% of the Jewish vote in 2016, with that figure growing to 29% in 2020, and currently around 40%.

Trump pledged that if reelected, his administration would take aggressive action to combat antisemitism. He promised to cut federal support to universities promoting “anti-Semitic propaganda,” enforce civil rights protections for Jewish students, and ban refugee resettlement from areas like the Gaza Strip. “It will be a bright new day for the Jewish community in America,” Trump concluded.

