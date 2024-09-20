UPDATE: Target Of Israeli Airstrike In Beirut Was Ibrahim Aqil

BREAKING UPDATE: The target of the Israeli airstrike in Beirut was Ibrahim Aqil, security sources tell Israeli media.

Aqil sits on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s top military body. NO CONFIRMATION THAT HE WAS KILLED

During the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization—Hizballah’s terrorist cell—that claimed the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the U.S. Marine barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 U.S. personnel.

In the 1980s, Aqil directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon and held them there.