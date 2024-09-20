Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NORTH UNDER ATTACK: Hezbollah Launches Over 150 Rockets at Northern Israel, IDF Urges Civilians to Stay Near Shelters


Hezbollah has launched over 150 rockets at northern Israel today in three major salvos, according to the IDF. The first wave of 60 rockets targeted areas including Tzefas and other Galilee communities, followed by a second barrage of 70 rockets, and a final salvo of 20 rockets aimed at the Mount Meron area.

Several of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems, and there have been no reported injuries.

The IDF has issued a warning to civilians in multiple northern regions, including the Merom HaGalil, Upper Galilee, and Golan Heights, urging them to stay close to bomb shelters, limit outdoor movement, and avoid large gatherings until further notice.

The affected areas include Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Safed, Rosh Pina, and towns in the Golan Heights, as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel continue to escalate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



