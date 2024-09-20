IDF CONFIRMS: Hezbollah’s Head Of Military Operations Dead, Was Planning Invasion Of Israel

The IDF confirmed on Friday that a targeted airstrike eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah’s military operations, along with several top commanders of the group’s elite Radwan Force. Aqil was also the acting commander of the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s special operations unit, and was responsible for overseeing a plan to invade northern Israel.

According to the IDF, Aqil and his fellow commanders were key figures behind Hezbollah’s “plan for the occupation of the Galilee,” a strategic initiative aimed at infiltrating Israeli territory and attacking civilian communities. The plan, as described by the IDF, involved large-scale raids into Israel with the intent to “murder and kill innocents,” similar to the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7.

“Aqil and the commanders who were eliminated were among the architects of the ‘plan for the occupation of the Galilee,’ in which Hezbollah planned to raid Israeli territory, occupy the communities of the Galilee, murder and kill innocents, similar to what the Hamas terror organization carried out in the murderous massacre on October 7,” the IDF said in a statement.

THE FOLLOWING IS AN OFFICIAL IDF STATEMENT:

Today (Friday), September 20, 2024, IAF aircraft conducted a targeted, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the Head of Hezbollah’s Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, who was also in charge of Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan.

During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah’s Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil. Ibrahim Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and murder innocent civilians.

Aqil’s began his involvement with Hezbollah in the 1980’s, as an operative in its ‘Islamic Jihad Organization’ terror cell, which is responsible for Hezbollah’s terror attacks outside of Lebanon, and was part of many of Hezbollah’s terror attacks in multiple countries against innocent civilians.

Since 2004, he has served as the Head of Hezbollah’s Operations Unit, in which he was responsible for Hezbollah’s bombing attacks, anti-tank missile attacks, air defense, and other military fields.

Additionally, he operated as Commander of the Radwan Forces, the elite unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, whose main goal is to conquer the communities of the Galilee and kill innocent civilians and IDF soldiers.

Ibrahim Aqil directed and took part in many terror attacks against innocent Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Aqil was responsible for the anti-tank missile attack toward the Avivim post in 2019 in northern Israel, the terror attack at the Megiddo Junction in 2023, and the infiltration attempts of Hezbollah terrorists into Israeli territory to murder and kill civilians and IDF soldiers during the “Swords of Iron” War.

Aqil directed the terror attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in 1983. He was a wanted suspect in the United States.

The IDF will continue to act to degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and will continue to operate in all arenas to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.

