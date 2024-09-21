Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: IDF Destroys Thousands Of Rocket Launcher Barrels In Southern Lebanon


Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels on Shabbos and  Motzei Shabbos.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the IDF carried out hundreds of airstrikes after it identified Hezbollah preparing to launch rockets at Israel.

“The Israeli Air Force struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory,” Hagari said. “Additionally, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terror infrastructure.”

Hezbollah launched about 90 rockets at Israel from southern Lebanon on Shabbos afternoon in several barrages.

B’Chasdei Hashem no one was injured but rocket falls caused multiple fires.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Harav Shaul Alter Visits Family of Fallen Hostage Hero Ori Danino HY”D During Shiva

STRAIGHT TO PRISON: Cuomo Personally Manipulated Covid Death Toll In NY, Lied To Congress About It

IDF Strikes Over 100 Hezbollah Rocket Launchers, Orders Northern Israel Residents To Stay Near Bomb Shelters

Hezbollah Is Hiding True Death Toll; Radwan Force Command Was Decimated

BD”E: Owner Of Gottlieb’s Restaurant, R’ Shulem Yosef, Niftar Hours Before Trump Visit

WATCH THIS: Jewish Democrat Shabbos Kestenbaum Speaks at Trump Rally, Calls for Unity Against Antisemitism

NYT: This Is How Israel Duped Hezbollah Into Buying Sabotaged Pagers

ARRESTED: Jewish-Israeli With Sons In IDF Recruited By Iran To Kill Netanyhau, Gallant, Bar

8 Israelis Injured, 2 Seriously, From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Galil

SELLING OUT FOR TERRORISTS: Bernie Sanders Preparing Resolutions To Block $20 Billion In US Arms Sales To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network