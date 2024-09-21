WATCH: IDF Destroys Thousands Of Rocket Launcher Barrels In Southern Lebanon

Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels on Shabbos and Motzei Shabbos.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the IDF carried out hundreds of airstrikes after it identified Hezbollah preparing to launch rockets at Israel.

“The Israeli Air Force struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory,” Hagari said. “Additionally, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terror infrastructure.”

Hezbollah launched about 90 rockets at Israel from southern Lebanon on Shabbos afternoon in several barrages.

B’Chasdei Hashem no one was injured but rocket falls caused multiple fires.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)