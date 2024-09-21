IDF Prepares For Possible Attack On Israel In Next 24 Hours

Israel is on the highest level of alert as the IDF prepares for the Hezbollah terror group to retaliate for Friday’s elimination of its entire Radwan Force command and the killing and maiming of thousands of terrorists in the “exploding devices’ operation last week.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on Motzei Shabbos that the Home Front Command has issued new guidelines for residents of Haifa and northward due to concerns about heavy Hezbollah rocket fire targeting these areas in the coming hours.

Hagari noted that in light of the situation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has signed a “special situation” order for the home front. “There may be further changes. We are preparing for launches in the near future. We ask everyone to adhere to the guidelines.”

In response to a question about whether there are plans for a large-scale evacuation of residents north of Haifa, he responded, “The guidelines are as I described. We are taking precautionary measures.”

The restrictions were issued to the Lower Galil, Upper Galil, Haifa Bay, the Emekim and central Galil, and parts of the southern Golan (Jordan Valley Regional Council).

In these areas, gatherings are limited to 30 people in open areas and up to 300 people in buildings. Work activities can take place in buildings or in locations that allow access to a protected space during emergencies. Schools with sufficient protective spaces for all students and staff can open. Beaches located in these areas will be closed to the public.

