TRAGEDY IN ISRAEL: Yeshiva Bochur Killed During Rocket Attack After Car Driver Panicked, Causing Accident


A tragedy occurred in Israel early Sunday morning amid heavy Hezbollah rocket fire at northern Israel when a deadly car accident occurred amid blaring rocket sirens.

An Israeli driving near Ramat Yishai apparently panicked at the sound of the sirens and veered off the highway, hitting the barrier. The accident killed one of the passengers, a 17-year-old yeshivah bochur, and injured three others.

MDA paramedics were forced to declare the death of the bochur at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger was moderately to severely injured and was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The two others were lightly injured.

Israel Police stated: “Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 77 between the Yishi Interchange and the Zarzir Interchange. As a result of the accident, one of the vehicle’s passengers (a 17-year-old resident of central Israel) was pronounced dead, and four other passengers were injured, with wounds ranging from mild to moderate.

“Officers and traffic accident investigators from the Northern District are currently at the scene and have begun investigating the circumstances of the case, with initial suspicions suggesting that the accident may have happened while the alarms were sounding in the north this morning.”

MDA

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



