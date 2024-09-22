WATCH: Netanyahu: “If Hezbollah Didn’t Get The Message, I Promise You, It Will Get The Message”

In the wake of a series of bold Israeli military operations in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Hezbollah will “get the message” following several targeted operations against the terror group.

“Over the past few days, we hit Hezbollah with a string of strikes that it didn’t imagine,” Netanyahu said in a video statement in Hebrew. “If Hezbollah didn’t get the message, I promise you, it will get the message.”

Netanyahu emphasized the country’s determination to ensure the safety of its citizens, particularly in the northern regions affected by the conflict. “We are determined to return our [displaced northern] residents safely to their homes. No country can tolerate [rocket] fire at its residents, [rocket] fire at its cities. The State of Israel cannot tolerate it either,” he stated.

Reiterating his stance, Netanyahu promised that Israel would “do everything necessary in order to restore security.”

In a separate video in English, Netanyahu said:

“On October 7th, the Hamas terrorist monsters burst into Israel, murdered our people, raped and beheaded our women, burnt babies alive, and took 255 innocent people hostage, including many Americans. A day later, on October 8th, another Iranian terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, attacked Israel completely unprovoked. They fired missiles and rockets into our cities. They made 60,000 Israelis leave their homes along the Lebanon border, becoming refugees in their own land.

“In the subsequent months, they haven’t stopped for a single day attacking us. No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can’t accept it either. We will take whatever action is necessary to restore security and to bring our people safe back to their homes.”

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes targeted and killed senior Hezbollah commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi in a residential building in Beirut. Aqil was believed to be overseeing a planned operation to invade Israel’s Galilee region.

The assassination followed another attack, attributed to Israel but unconfirmed, in which at least 30 Hezbollah members were killed in pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon last week. Israel has also conducted hundreds of airstrikes in recent days, focusing on Hezbollah rocket launchers poised to strike Israel.

