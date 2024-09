Eichstein faces charges of reckless driving, running a red light, and conduct leading to actual damage and injury. Domtov, who had the right of way, was moderately injured in the collision.

The accident occurred while Minister Ben-Gvir was traveling from the site of the terror attack to his home. Footage from the scene shows the minister’s vehicle running the red light, colliding with Domtov’s car, and flipping over.

Emergency medical teams evacuated Minister Ben-Gvir, his daughter, Eichstein, and a bodyguard to Shamir Medical Center, where they were treated for light injuries.

The indictment states that Eichstein entered the intersection while the light was red, failing to notice Domtov’s vehicle or take appropriate precautions. A police source confirmed that the minister’s car had driven through the red light before the crash.

