TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab-Israeli Attacks Soldier Near IDF Base, Is Eliminated


An Arab-Israeli contractor who was working at the IDF’s Lachish Air Force training base tried to attack an IDF soldier on Monday morning.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by a noncommissioned officer before he managed to harm the soldier, b’chasdei Hashem.

The IDF stated that “a contractor worker at the Lachish base attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. The suspect was neutralized by a noncommissioned officer at the base, and there are no injuries. The details are being investigated.”

The Lachish base is located near Kibbutz Beit Guvrin in southern Israel.

The Arab terrorist is a resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Reineh in the Lower Galil.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



