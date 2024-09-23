Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Israel To Imminently Launch Large-Scale Attack Deep In Lebanon


The IDF is set to launch a “large-scale attack” on Lebanon in the coming hours, Ynet reported on Monday afternoon following the IDF’s preemptive strikes against Hezbollah on Monday morning.

According to a security source quoted by the report, Hezbollah will respond, possibly by firing rockets at central Israel.

“Hezbollah will surely respond by firing in large quantities on northern Israel and perhaps also on selected targets in Tel Aviv,” he said.

The sourced added: “I don’t think it’s too early to now call these events the ‘Third Lebanon War.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



