IDF: “We’re Pounding Lebanon With Strikes Unprecedented In Their Power, Lebanese Civilians Near Border Must Evacuate”

The IDF early Sunday morning launched a series of powerful airstrikes deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon.

Videos of the stikes from local residents that spread on social media showed huge explosions, making it apparent that the IDF was striking weapon depots among other targets.

Shortly later, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke to the public and warned that the IDF is attacking Lebanon to remove the threat to Israeli citizens. He explained that the IDF launched the attacks after identifying Hezbollah’s preparations to attack Israel.

“Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a stronghold of terror,” he said. “A village in southern Lebanon is nothing other than a terror base, with rocket launchers located inside people’s homes – risking the lives of the villagers.”

On the video, Hagari showed footage of Hezbollah terrorists about to launch a powerful cruise missile from the home of an “innocent” Lebanese civilian in southern Lebanon. The IDF destroyed the house.

For the first time since the war began, Hagari warned Lebanese civilians in southern Lebanon, especially those who have launchers located in their homes, to immediately evacuate the area.

