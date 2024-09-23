Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon


IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Monday morning warned the residents of southern Lebanon, especially those harboring Hezbollah weapons or rocket launchers in their homes, to leave the area.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee sent the same message in Arabic, warning Lebanese civilians that homes where Hezbollah weapons are being stored will be attacked in the coming hours.

Residents received text messages as well as phone calls from a Lebanese phone number.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Monday afternoon that at least 100 people were killed in the IDF’s strikes earlier in the day and over 300 were wounded. The IDF began a new wave of strikes shortly before 3 p.m.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

IDF Intercepts UAV Launched from Iraq After Entering Israeli Airspace

Supreme Court Rejects “Frivolous Petition” Against Harav Dovid Yosef’s Candidacy For Chief Rabbi

ASSASSINATED? Iranian Official Suggests Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Was Downed By Exploding Pager

REPORT: Hezbollah Pagers Were Individually Detonated, Attackers Knew Where Targets Were

WATCH: Netanyahu: “If Hezbollah Didn’t Get The Message, I Promise You, It Will Get The Message”

TEAMWORK: Collaboration Between Shomrim And Police Leads To Arrest In Crown Heights Postal Worker Robbery

US Hopes Increased IDF Pressure Will Force Hezbollah To Back Down

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close

WATCH: Dashcam Footage Of The Moment Rocket Hits Kiryat Bialik

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network