WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Monday morning warned the residents of southern Lebanon, especially those harboring Hezbollah weapons or rocket launchers in their homes, to leave the area.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee sent the same message in Arabic, warning Lebanese civilians that homes where Hezbollah weapons are being stored will be attacked in the coming hours.

Residents received text messages as well as phone calls from a Lebanese phone number.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Monday afternoon that at least 100 people were killed in the IDF’s strikes earlier in the day and over 300 were wounded. The IDF began a new wave of strikes shortly before 3 p.m.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)