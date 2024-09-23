VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

The Israel Defense Forces IDF has released new footage showing secondary explosions following an airstrike on a building in Jabal al-Botm, southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, the building was used by Hezbollah to store weapons, including rockets and missiles. This strike was part of a broader campaign in which the IDF has hit over 300 targets across Lebanon today, focusing on homes and civilian buildings that Hezbollah allegedly uses for weapon storage.

The IDF has repeatedly warned civilians to evacuate areas where Hezbollah has placed weapons. The military issued a specific warning to residents of Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, giving them two hours to leave homes used by the Iran-backed group before airstrikes begin. “This is for your safety and protection,” said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, in a direct message to the people of the region.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed the targets of today’s strikes, stating, “Every home we struck, there are rockets, drones, missiles, which were intended to kill Israeli civilians.” Hagari also described the scenes in southern Lebanon, noting, “The sights that are now seen in southern Lebanon are Hezbollah’s weapons exploding inside houses.”

The IDF said it has expanded its operations against Hezbollah, increasing the scope of its strikes to disrupt the group’s preparations for attacks on Israeli territory. “We are systematically broadening our strikes against Hezbollah,” an IDF spokesperson said during a media briefing.

At least 300 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in the airstrikes across Lebanon, though the figures do not specify whether the casualties are Hezbollah fighters or civilians. The IDF emphasized that civilians were warned in advance to flee areas where Hezbollah is believed to store weapons, particularly ahead of strikes on the Beqaa Valley later today.

On Monday morning, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke to the public and warned that the IDF is attacking Lebanon to remove the threat to Israeli citizens. He explained that the IDF launched the attacks after identifying Hezbollah’s preparations to attack Israel.

“Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a stronghold of terror,” he said. “A village in southern Lebanon is nothing other than a terror base, with rocket launchers located inside people’s homes – risking the lives of the villagers.”

Hagari showed footage of Hezbollah terrorists about to launch a powerful cruise missile from the home of an “innocent” Lebanese civilian in southern Lebanon. The IDF destroyed the house. Hagari explained that the terrorists knock down walls of civilian homes, creating openings for missile launchers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)