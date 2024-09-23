WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment at the Air Force operations center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

Prime Minister Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]:

“I would like to clarify Israel’s policy to whoever does not yet understand: We are not waiting for the threat, we are pre-empting it – everywhere, in every sector, constantly. We are eliminating senior figures, terrorists and missiles – and our arm is still extended.

Whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them all the more forcefully.

I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of forces in the north – this is exactly what we are doing. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel’s cities and citizens.

We face complex times. Citizens of Israel, I ask of you two things: Follow the directives of Home Front Command, they save lives; and stand together with determination, responsibility and – of course – patience.

Together we will stand strong, together we will fight and with G-d’s help, together we will win.”

