Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Official: Hezbollah Has “Been Taken 20 Years Backwards” By Massive Israeli Bombardment


Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have significantly weakened Hezbollah, potentially setting the Iran-backed terror group back two decades, according to US officials speaking to CNN.

“They’ve probably been taken 20 years backwards,” an unnamed US official told CNN, reflecting on the impact of Israel’s recent attacks on Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

Despite the damage dealt to Hezbollah, US officials are urging Israel not to escalate the situation further. While some Hebrew-language media outlets reported that Israeli defense officials estimated 50% of Hezbollah’s rocket capabilities were destroyed in the recent strikes, military sources told The Times of Israel that those figures are likely exaggerated.

The IDF reported that it targeted approximately 1,600 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon yesterday, focusing on homes where the terror group stored munitions. These included cruise missiles, short-range heavy rockets, medium-range rockets, and explosive drones. However, the IDF has not yet confirmed the destruction of Hezbollah’s long-range rockets and precision-guided missiles.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that “tens of thousands of rockets were destroyed” in the airstrikes, with military sources adding that the strikes have hindered Hezbollah’s ability to carry out even larger attacks on Israel.

Before the conflict began in October last year, official IDF assessments estimated that Hezbollah had over 200,000 rockets, mortars, and missiles. This included 400 long-range rockets, hundreds of precision-guided missiles, 4,800 medium-range rockets, and 65,000 short-range rockets. Hezbollah also reportedly possessed hundreds of explosive drones, anti-ship missiles, and anti-aircraft systems.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Reveals Secret Project: Hezbollah Exploited Poor Families To Embed Cruise Missiles In Their Homes

IDF Names Offensive Against Hezbollah “Northern Arrows” After It Carries Out 1,300+ Airstrikes

GET WRECKED: Obama’s CIA Director Says Pinpoint Targeting Of Hezbollah Pagers Was A “Form Of Terrorism”

NETANYAHU TO LEBANESE CIVILIANS: Evacuate Now, War Is With Hezbollah, Not People Of Lebanon [VIDEO]

TOP TERRORIST TARGETED: Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s No. 3, Targeted In IDF Strike On Beirut Building

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

Man Accused In Second Assassination Attempt Wrote Note Indicating He Intended To Kill Trump

Netanyahu Weighing Military Siege On Northern Gaza As Hostage Crisis Deepens

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network