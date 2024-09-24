Netanyahu: “We Will Continue Striking Hezbollah, Homes with Missiles Will No Longer Stand”

Speaking at an IDF intelligence base on Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed to continue striking Hezbollah, warning that any home in Lebanon harboring weapons will be destroyed.

“We will continue striking Hezbollah. Whoever has a missile in the living room and a rocket in the garage will no longer have a home,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the base, where he received an intelligence briefing from Maj.-Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of IDF Intelligence, and Brig.-Gen. Yossi Sariel, commander of Unit 8200.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s conflict is not with the Lebanese people but with Hezbollah, urging citizens to distance themselves from the terror group.

“Our war is not with you. Our war is with Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said. “Nasrallah is leading you to the edge of the abyss. He is putting your country in danger. Free yourselves from Hezbollah’s grip, free yourselves from Nasrallah’s grip, for your own good.”

Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli strikes would focus on locations where Hezbollah stores and launches its arsenal of missiles and rockets, often hidden in civilian homes.

Netanyahu’s visit to the IDF intelligence base was part of ongoing efforts to monitor and assess the situation on Israel’s northern border. He praised the intelligence officers and soldiers for their critical role in ensuring the nation’s security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)