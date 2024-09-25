3 ATTACKS: Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Fires 4 Drones At Israel

An Iranian-backed militia in Iraq carried out three attacks on Israel overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, drone infiltration sirens sounded in the Arava. The drone fell in an open area and Baruch Hashem caused no damage or injuries. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the strike, stating that it was launched at “a target near the Jordan Valley.”

At about 3 a.m., drone infiltration sirens sounded in Ramat HaGaolan. Two drones fell in open areas, causing fires, but did not cause injuries or damage. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq again took responsiblity for the attack.

On Wednesday morning at about 8:50 a.m., IDF fighter jets downed a drone that entered Israel through Syria.

“Fighter jets intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle south of the Kinneret,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The drone was launched from the east and crossed into Israeli territory from Syria. No damage or casualties were reported.”

For the third time, the Islamic Resistance took responsiblity, saying it fired “at a target in Ramat HaGolan.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)