ISRAEL UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets, 2 Seriously Injured Near Nahariya, Tzfas Nursing Home Hit


As Operation Northern Arrows, Wednesday began with an early morning launch of a Hezbollah rocket at Tel Aviv for the first time. Later in the morning, sirens were heard for the first time in Zichron Yaakov and Chof HaCarmel as Hezbollah fired a barrage at the area.

In the early afternoon, Hezbollah fired a barrage of about 30 rockets at the Haifa area and the western Galil. One of the rockets fell in Kibbutz Sa’ar, near Nahariya, and two people were injured by shrapnel, one seriously and one moderately. Both were wounded as they ran to a shelter amid the blaring siren.

The victims were evacuated to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

Site of the rocket hit on Kibbutz Sa’ar. (MDA)

About midday, Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage of about 40 rockets at Tzfas. Most of the rockets were intercepted but one scored a direct hit on an assisted living facility, heavily damaging it. B’Chasdei Hashem no one was injured but the rocket fall caused a fire to break out.

 

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to strike terror targets in Lebanon, carrying out over 100 strikes of Hezbollah sites with dozens of fighter jets since the morning.

Tzfas Mayor Yossi Kakon (wearing the orange vest) is seen at the rocket hit site. (Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
(Israel Fire and Rescue Services)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



