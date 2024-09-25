NOW THEY’RE CONCERNED: Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan Condemn Israeli Strikes, Warn of Regional Escalation

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan have condemned Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, warning that the escalating violence could push the region toward an all-out war. The joint statement, issued during the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasized the ministers’ concerns over Israel’s ongoing military operations.

“The serious escalation going on in the region was discussed,” the ministers said. “Stopping the dangerous escalation under way in the region begins by halting Israel’s aggression in Gaza.”

The statement called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take immediate action. “Ministers called on the international community and the Security Council to take their responsibilities in stopping the war, pointing out that Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration, which will have serious consequences on the region,” they added.

