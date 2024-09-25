Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Inside Artscroll Is Back With Episodes Featuring R’ Shlomo Landau With Rabbis Paysach Krohn Nosson Muller & Abie Rotenberg!

Communicated Content

Click here to watch Rabbi Krohn and Rabbi Nosson Neuman talk about his father, Rabbi Moshe Neuman, the renowned and beloved principal of Bais Yakov of Queens who is the subject of ArtScroll’s new title by Rabbi Yechiel Spero, Because He Cared


Here is a link to a fascinating interview with the legendary Abie Rotenberg as he takes us on a journey to uncover the life and story of one of the greatest sages of all time which he covers in great depth in his book, Rabbi Akiva.


In this episode, renowned mechanech and public speaker, Rabbi Nosson Muller, speaks about some of the incredibly uplifting segments of his new, bestselling book, Steps to the Throne, where he guides us through the Yamim Noraim with profound wisdom and heartfelt stories.


All the books featured in these videos are available at your local Hebrew bookseller, at artscroll.com or by calling 1-800 MESORAH (637-6724).




