Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran during a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina, following reports that U.S. intelligence officials had briefed him on a suspected Iranian plot to assassinate him. The briefing, according to Trump’s campaign, came from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and revealed “real and specific threats from Iran” aimed at destabilizing the United States as Trump runs for president in 2024.

Trump addressed the situation directly at the rally, saying if he were still president, he would take decisive action. “If you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens,” Trump declared, referring to Iran. “There would be no more threats.”

He criticized the current administration, saying, “We don’t even know who our president is right now. But we have two people, not one, that only keep looking. And when you do that, trouble always ensues.”

The assassination plot briefing followed two failed domestic attempts on Trump’s life, and the former president also claimed that Iranian hackers are targeting his campaign.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)