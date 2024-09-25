WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a fiery address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, condemning the organization’s anti-Israeli bias. During the General Debate of the Assembly’s 79th session in New York, Milei called out the U.N. for repeatedly voting against Israel, describing it as “the only democracy in the Middle East, which protects liberal democracy.”

Milei also criticized the U.N.’s failure to address global terrorism, stating, “The United Nations has simultaneously shown a total inability to respond to the scourge of terrorism.” He further expressed concern over the inclusion of “bloody dictatorships” like Cuba and Venezuela on the U.N. Human Rights Council, arguing that such regimes were being embraced “without reproach.”

The libertarian leader’s stance on Israel has been unwavering. His speech drew praise from Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon, who expressed gratitude via social media. “President Milei, you are a true friend of the State of Israel. In this hall, where we were slandered all day, you showed courage and supported Israel! Thank you!” Danon tweeted.

Milei, a vocal supporter of Israel, has made clear his intentions to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. His government recently designated Hamas as an “international terrorist organization” following the group’s Oct. 7 massacre. In February, Milei made his first official trip abroad after being elected to Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)