Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel


With nearly 100 hostages still languishing in Hamas captivity and acheinu bnei yisroel under the perpetual threat of rockets and missiles raining from the sky, yidden locally and around the world are gathering to their support and defense by beseeching Hashem for a yeshua.

This coming Sunday, the first day of Selichos, thousands of yidden from across the tri-state region will gather in Lakewood for a monumental atzeres tefillah in defense of our brethren hanesunim b’tzara u’beshivya in Eretz Yisroel, as well as to implore hakadosh baruch hu to spare Klal Yisroel from the scourge of antisemitism running rampant worldwide.

The atzeres will also address the impending implementation of new Israeli draft laws that threaten to force thousands of bnei torah into the military, posing an unprecedented threat to limud hatorah in Eretz Yisroel – the very lifeblood of the Jewish nation.

The atzeres tefillah, endorsed by dozens of rabbanim and roshei yeshiva from across the spectrum of Yiddishkeit, will be a stalwart and resolute show of achdus, as the largest Jewish communities in the U.S. join as one to proclaim their allegiance to Hashem, the Torah – and each other.



One Response

  1. Wow very nice to be michazek acheinu bnei yisrael so appropriate for this time of year especially due to the situation in Ererts Yisrael.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hezbollah To Iran: “Help!” Iran To Hezbollah: “New Phone, Who Is This?”

NOW THEY’RE CONCERNED: Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan Condemn Israeli Strikes, Warn of Regional Escalation

IDF Chief of General Staff Visits Northern Border, Declares Continued Strikes and Readiness for Ground Maneuver

Explosive Drone Fired By Iranian-Backed Iraqi Militia Hits IDF Base

IDF Conducts Airstrikes on 60 Hezbollah Intelligence Targets

IDF Deploys 2 Brigades To North; Northern Commander: “We Need To Be Prepared To Enter Lebanon”

ISRAEL UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets, 2 Seriously Injured Near Nahariya, Tzfas Nursing Home Hit

In First, Hezbollah Fires On Tel Aviv, Targets Mossad Headquarters

WATCH THIS: Hillary Clinton BLASTS Pro-Palestinian Protests at Columbia, Citing “Outside Influence”

MAILBAG: Don’t Criticize When You Wouldn’t Put Up With These Radicals In America Either

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network