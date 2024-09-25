Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon


The IDF is concerned about 40,000 mercenaries and militia volunteers from Yemen, Iraq, and other countries who have gathered in Syria near Ramat HaGolan, Haaretz reported on Tuesday evening.

The militants are awaiting the call of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to join the fighting in Lebanon.

“They’re not elite fighters but Hamas’s Nukhba terrorists weren’t professional and we saw what thousands of armed men can do when they raid a yishuv,” a senior security official told Haaretz.

“It’s a risk we can’t tolerate and if necessary, we’ll act in Syria to make it clearer to Assad that we won’t accept their presence there.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



