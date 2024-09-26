CRIMINAL ACTION? Yeshiva Bochurim Receive Calls: “Report To Draft Center Or Face Arrest”

Yeshivah bochurim who received draft notices from the IDF but failed to appear at enlistment centers received warning calls on Wednesday.

In the calls, they were told they could face an arrest warrant if they fail to report to the enlistment center within 48 hours.

Ynet reported that recently the IDF has attempted to reach out to young Chareidim and convince them to enlist but this is the first time the army is using the threats of sanctions and criminal proceedings against those who fail to respond to draft orders.

One of the Chareidim told Ynet: “They called me from the IDF’s Chareidi division, saying there were two orders I didn’t show up for. I told them that just as they have a commander telling them what to do, my commander is the Rav and he told me not to enlist. They said I need to report within 48 hours or an arrest warrant would be issued against me.”

In recent months, the IDF has issued over a thousand initial draft summons to young Chareidim but only about 70 reported to enlistment centers.

A senior figure in the Chareidi parties said: “Everything depends on the will of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who can stop this farce at any moment. The Likud party and its leader cannot evade responsibility, claiming it doesn’t concern them. Ultimately, they will bear the consequences of this move and its implications.”

Of course, the government is powerless in the face of the real rulers of the state: Attorney-General Gali Bahariv-Miara and the Supreme Court.

An IDF spokesperson responded to an inquiry, stating: “Individuals summoned for military service who did not show up are committing an offense of unauthorized absence from service, will be declared as draft dodgers, and are subject to enforcement proceedings per the law.”

It should be noted that as part of the enforcement process, the draft dodger could be arrested and prevented from leaving the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)