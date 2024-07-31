Attorney-General Orders IDF: “Start Sending Draft Orders To Non-Working Bnei Yeshivos”

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday ordered the IDF to immediately begin sending draft orders to non-working bnei yeshivos, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The IDF, not wanting to lock horns with the Chareidi community, began fulfilling the orders of the Supreme Court to draft Chareidim by sending draft orders to bochurim who are not learning full-time and are already working. Earlier this month, the IDF sent 1,000 draft orders, almost all to working Chareidim, and in recent days, the IDF’s personnel department has been preparing to send another 1,000 draft orders, also to working Chareidim.

However, Baharav-Miara is determined to continue her warpath to create chaos in Israeli society and bring down the right-wing government. On Wednesday, her office sent a letter to the IDF ordering it to immediately begin sending draft orders to all bochurim without differentiation “in the name of equality.”

The letter states that the “violation of the principle of equality in this context would amount to selective enforcement and will constitute a serious defeciency in the exercise of discretion by the command.”

The Gedolei Yisrael, both Ashkenazi and Sephardi, have ordered yeshiva bochurim not to report to draft centers, not even for the first summons.

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Zakein Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, has repeatedly said that according to his father-in-law Rabbeinu HaGadol HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Menachem Shach, z’tl, “a gezeirah of the recruitment of bnei hayeshivos is a gezeiras shmad [שמד] and it’s necessary to be moser nefesh for it like it’s explained in the Shulchan Orech Yoreh De’ah.”

