US Troops Deployed To Cyprus Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Dozens of US troops were deployed to Cyprus amid the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, four US officials told CNN on Wednesday.

The troops are preparing for a range of possible scenarios including a possible evacuation of US citizens from Lebanon in the case of an all-out war breaking out.

Cyprus was heavily involved in aiding the evacuation of foreign nationals from Lebanon during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Last month, Cyprus’s deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou told Reuters that the island nation is ready to assist again if needed.

The UK announced on Tuesday that it is sending 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for the possibility of an emergency evacuation of British citizens from Lebanon.

“The most important message from me this evening is to British nationals in Lebanon, to leave immediately and I just want to reinforce that,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

