Mossad Foils Over 50 Iranian Terror Attacks Targeting Jews and Israelis Globally

The number of global terrorist attacks planned by Iran against Jews and Israelis since October 7 has more than doubled compared to the previous year, according to sources from the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. The Jerusalem Post reports that Mossad has prevented more than 50 attempted attacks worldwide in recent months, significantly up from the 27 incidents thwarted in 2023.

Many of these foiled attacks have not been made public, demonstrating Iran’s heightened efforts to target Jews and Israelis across the globe. Tehran has been increasingly motivated, pouring extensive resources into planning such attacks.

Mossad has often worked in collaboration with foreign intelligence agencies, sometimes even in countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. In other instances, the Mossad has acted independently. Some of the countries where these efforts have taken place include Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, and Turkey. In May, Mossad also revealed it had helped prevent attacks in Sweden and Belgium.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)