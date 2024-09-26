Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Mossad Foils Over 50 Iranian Terror Attacks Targeting Jews and Israelis Globally


The number of global terrorist attacks planned by Iran against Jews and Israelis since October 7 has more than doubled compared to the previous year, according to sources from the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. The Jerusalem Post reports that Mossad has prevented more than 50 attempted attacks worldwide in recent months, significantly up from the 27 incidents thwarted in 2023.

Many of these foiled attacks have not been made public, demonstrating Iran’s heightened efforts to target Jews and Israelis across the globe. Tehran has been increasingly motivated, pouring extensive resources into planning such attacks.

Mossad has often worked in collaboration with foreign intelligence agencies, sometimes even in countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. In other instances, the Mossad has acted independently. Some of the countries where these efforts have taken place include Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, and Turkey. In May, Mossad also revealed it had helped prevent attacks in Sweden and Belgium.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel

40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon

WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

Poll: 93% Of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Support Trump, 55% Of Modern Orthodox Back Harris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network