In First, IDF Strikes Hezbollah Infrastructure On Syrian-Lebanese Border


As the IDF continues to carry out strikes against Hezbollah targets through Lebanon as part of Operation Northern Arrows, the IDF announced early Thursday afternoon that its forces recently attacked Hezbollah infrastructure on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the first such step since the war began.

The infrastructure is used to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

“Hezbollah is using these weapons against the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The IDF is acting decisively to prevent the entry of weapons into Lebanon and the arming of Hezbollah.”

As YWN reported on Wednesday, the IDF is also concerned about a buildup of about 40,000 mercenaries and volunteer terrorists who have gathered in Syria near Ramat HaGolan awaiting the call of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to join the fighting in Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



