NEIS ROSH HASHANAH: Hezbollah Fires Multiple Barrages At Haifa, Tiveria, 1 Injured, Rocket Falls In Kinneret

As Operation Northern Arrows continues, Hezbollah on Friday fired multiple rocket barrages at northern Israel, Haifa and Tiveria.

Beginning early Friday morning, Hezbollah fired a missile at the Tiveria area. The missile fell in the Kinneret and b’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties.

Tiveria Mayor Yossi Neveah called the first missile that fell in the sea “a Rosh Hashanah neis,” saying: “The missile fell 20 meters from the shore – it’s a Rosh Hashanah neis for Tiveria residents.”

Rocket interceptions over Tiveria:

Later in the morning, Hezbollah fired another barrage of about 10 rockets at the Haifa area and nearby cities and yishuvim. A number of rocket hit sites were reported. Shrapnel fell near several private homes, on a car, and in a forest. B’Chasdei Hashem no one was injured by shrapnel but two people were lightly injured as they ran to shelters.

Another barrage was later fired at the Tiveria area and nearby areas in the Lower Galil. A construction worker was moderately to severely wounded by shrapnel from one of the rockets. The other rockets were intercepted or fell into the sea.

Later on Friday morning, Hezbollah fired four suicide drones at the coastal area of Rosh HaNikra. All the drones were intercepted.

Overnight Thursday, a missile fired by the Houthis was intercepted over Tel Aviv.

