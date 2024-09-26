Sirens Ring Out In Tel Aviv As IDF Successfully Intercepts Missile Fired From Yemen [VIDEOS]

Rocket sirens blared across Tel Aviv and much of central Israel late Thursday night, with alerts sounding as far south as the Lachish Regional Council, around 12:40 a.m. The IDF said that the sirens were triggered by a missile fired from Yemen.

An interceptor was immediately launched, and the missile was successfully intercepted by Israel’s Arrow Aerial Defense System.

Following the interception, residents reported hearing sirens and explosions, which were the result of falling shrapnel.

