Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Sirens Ring Out In Tel Aviv As IDF Successfully Intercepts Missile Fired From Yemen [VIDEOS]


Rocket sirens blared across Tel Aviv and much of central Israel late Thursday night, with alerts sounding as far south as the Lachish Regional Council, around 12:40 a.m. The IDF said that the sirens were triggered by a missile fired from Yemen.

An interceptor was immediately launched, and the missile was successfully intercepted by Israel’s Arrow Aerial Defense System.

Following the interception, residents reported hearing sirens and explosions, which were the result of falling shrapnel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel

40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon

WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

Poll: 93% Of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Support Trump, 55% Of Modern Orthodox Back Harris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network