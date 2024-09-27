WATCH FULL VIDEO: Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu Addresses The UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

Taking the lectern at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel says he wasn’t originally intending to speak to the gathering, but decided to come to set the record straight about Israel.

Netanyahu says that when he spoke to the assembly last year, Israel was on the verge of a landmark diplomatic deal with Saudi Arabia. The Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 prevented the deal from going ahead.