Hatzalah South Florida Activates For Category 4 Hurricane Helene


As Florida braces for a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, Hatzalah South Florida (HSF) Special Operations Division deployed a rescue strike team to the storm region and and is standing-by to assist local communities with emergency medical response and evacuation as needed.

HSF is in close communication with the local Jewish communities anticipating the massive storm and has dispatched its recently acquired highwater vehicles and emergency storm resources along with a team of paramedics and EMT’s to respond where requested and needed.



