Report: This Is Who Revealed Nasrallah’s Whereabouts To Israel

Less than a day after the IDF officially confirmed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an attack in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut on Friday, details from the dramatic operation continue to emerge.

According to a report in the French Le Parisien media outlet, it was an Iranian spy who passed the “golden tip” to Israel about Nasrallah’s location, confirming he was in a bunker under the Hezbollah headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

For the Israeli Air Force to execute the deathly attack that destroyed six buildings above the bunker compound, Israel needed precise information about Nasrallah’s location and the timing of the strike.

Ynet reported that the intelligence conveyed to the Israeli Force revealed the exact depth and precise location of Nasrallah’s bunker, where he and other senior commanders had gathered to discuss their war strategy against Israel.

The intelligence enabled the pilots to calculate the exact angles the explosives should hit and the altitude from which they should be dropped to reach the precise location of the bunker.

The Al Arabiya network published a simulated reenactment of the elimination:

