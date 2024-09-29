Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Confirms: Senior Hezbollah Commander Nabil Qaouk Killed In Airstrike In Beirut


The IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday morning that a senior Hezbollah commander targeted in an overnight IDF airstrike in Beirut was eliminated in the attack.

“The commander of Hezbollah’s preventive security unit and a member of their executive council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Qaouk was close to Hezbollah’s senior commanders and was directly engaged in terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens.”

“He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field, having served as the deputy commander of the southern region on the operational council, commander of the southern region, and deputy commander of the operational council.”

“The IDF will continue to strike and eliminate Hezbollah commanders and will act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



  1. In the merit of all the Jewish girls and ladies lighting Shabbos candles. Friday was the 50th anniversary that the Lubavitch Rebbe started mivtza neshek, for light to conquer darkness. Jewish girls and ladies your candlelighting has power! Encourage others to light, too.

