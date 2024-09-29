NONE OF THEM CARE: Saudi Crown Prince: I Personally Don’t Care About The Palestinian Issue

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he does not personally care about the “Palestinian issue” during a meeting earlier this year, The Atlantic reports. The conversation, which took place in January in al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, occurred amid ongoing discussions about Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel.

According to the report, the Crown Prince expressed that while he might not have personal investment in the Palestinian issue, many young Saudis do care. “Seventy percent of my population is younger than me,” he reportedly told Blinken. “For most of them, they never really knew much about the Palestinian issue. And so they’re being introduced to it for the first time through this conflict. It’s a huge problem. Do I care personally about the Palestinian issue? I don’t, but my people do, so I need to make sure this is meaningful.”

However, a Saudi official has since described this version of the conversation as “incorrect.”

Publicly, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state. “The Kingdom will not cease its diligent efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said in a recent address before the Shura Council in Riyadh.

The report further revealed that the Crown Prince expressed concerns to Blinken about the personal risks of pursuing a normalization deal with Israel, citing the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat as an example of the potential dangers involved.

Despite official talks about normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the report highlights significant public opposition, with over 90% of Saudis reportedly favoring cutting ties with Israel during the early stages of the Gaza war. Meanwhile, there have been reports of crackdowns on Palestinian solidarity in Saudi Arabia, including arrests related to social media posts and the wearing of Palestinian keffiyehs in Mecca.

Prince Turki al-Faisal, another senior Saudi royal, recently dismissed claims that Palestinian solidarity is restricted in the kingdom, stating, “What I see of the Saudi press, whether written or on television or in social media, is full support for Palestine and no restriction on expressing support for Palestinians.” He also voiced skepticism about normalization with Israel, saying that the current Israeli government’s stance on Palestinian statehood made such an agreement unlikely.

