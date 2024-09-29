Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Gedolei Yisroel Are Urging American Citizens Living in Israel to Register to Vote

Communicated Content

Tens of thousands of American citizens living in Israel are being encouraged by Gedolei Yisroel to register to vote in the upcoming US presidential election. Many of these individuals, including students, and olim (immigrants), often don’t prioritize voting or fail to register.
Leaders of the Jewish community, including prominent Gedolim and world leaders, recognize the importance of American Jews in Israel making their voices heard. They fear that without a strong show of support from this demographic, future US administrations may relegate Israel’s interests to secondary status.
A coalition has been formed to promote voter registration among American citizens in Israel. The campaign aims to demonstrate to US presidential candidates that Americans living in Israel value their support for the Jewish state.
Time is of the essence, as registration deadlines are looming. The coalition urges Americans in Israel to register to vote without delay, emphasizing that they can still decide on their preferred candidate later.
By registering, American citizens in Israel can ensure their voices are heard and demonstrate to US leaders that support for Israel is a critical issue.
The Gedolim Cannot Stress How Important It Is To Register!
Don’t Stay Silent.
REGISTER TO VOTE NOW! FVAP.GOV




