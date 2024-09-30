Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Iran Is Sending Thousands Of Militants To Lebanon, Syria


Bloomberg News reported that Iran is trying to move thousands of militants to the border areas of Lebanon and Syria.

The report said that over the past two months, several thousand fighters have moved from Iraq to Syria, suggesting that Iran is gearing up to strengthen its deterrence.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the Bloomberg report, stating that “Lebanon is capable of defending itself against Israeli attacks and there’s no need to send Iranian forces.”

As YWN reported last week, the IDF is concerned about 40,000 mercenaries and militia volunteers from Yemen, Iraq, and other countries who have gathered in Syria near Ramat HaGolan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



