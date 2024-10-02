Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?


HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch spoke at his yeshivah in Ramat Beit Shemesh on Motzei Shabbos before the start of Selichos, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

HaRav Shternbuch, who chillingly spoke about a massacre on Simchas Torah last year before the October 7 assault happened, began his drasha by saying: “ארי שאג מי לא ירא” and then burst into bitter tears.

The Rav continuing by saying: “The Navi cries: ‘היתקע שופר בעיר והעם לא יחרדו’. We’ll also cry out and say, so many tragedies happened this past year, so much blood was spilled, so much tzaros and yissurim – and the Am doesn’t tremble.”

“Indeed Hakadosh Baruch Hu decides everything on Rosh Hashanah,” HaRav Shternbuch emphasized. “How  could it be that we’re not full of fear and actual trembling?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



